Hamburg - Police want to expand intelligent video surveillance

Following a successful test phase at Hansaplatz in St. Georg, the Hamburg police want to expand so-called intelligent video surveillance. Based on the evaluation of the three-month test, the technology, which analyzes the movements of people recorded by the cameras for atypical patterns such as kicks, punches or shoves, has great potential, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry told the German Press Agency. "The added value, namely the early detection of dangerous situations including rapid police intervention, can be considered a given after the test operation has been completed."

During the test phase, eleven police-relevant incidents were identified by the technology on Hansaplatz. In one case, a dangerous assault was reported in which one person apparently kicked the head of another. Although the square was busy at the time, the police were alerted to the case solely by the intelligent video technology. There had been no emergency call from anyone present on the square.

The police had started the test operation with four cameras to test the intelligent video surveillance in the summer. This showed that the system also worked in terms of illumination and the spatial structure of Hansaplatz.

The police launched the test operation with four cameras to test intelligent video surveillance in the summer. The test operation showed that the system also worked in terms of illumination and the spatial structure on Hansaplatz, according to the authorities. There had been several protests against the use of the technology.

In a two-year follow-up project, which is due to begin in the new year, the police now want to further develop the use of the technology together with the Fraunhofer Institute - initially at the current location. "In the course of this follow-up project, however, an expansion to other cameras at Hansaplatz as well as possible other locations will also be examined," said the spokesperson. The main station area with Hachmannplatz and Heidi-Kabel-Platz, where the expansion of "normal" video surveillance is already planned, is being considered in particular.

"We are not only expanding video surveillance in Hamburg, as we are now doing at the central station, but also want to use the latest IT technology to increase the effectiveness of our measures," Interior Senator Andy Grote (SPD) told dpa. "Experience to date shows that, thanks to the software, we can become aware of dangerous situations at a very early stage and intervene immediately."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de