Hollywood star - Police: US actor Charlie Sheen physically assaulted

US actor Charlie Sheen (58) has been physically assaulted by a neighbor in Malibu, California, according to US media reports citing the police. The woman suspected of the crime was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of assault and burglary, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office told "People" magazine.

According to TMZ.com, the woman allegedly knocked on Sheen's front door and assaulted the actor before leaving the house. Officials have not revealed the reason for the attack. An ambulance was on the scene, but no one went to hospital, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing the fire department.

Sheen ("Platoon", "Wall Street"), who is best known for the US sitcom "Two and a Half Men", has frequently hit the headlines in the past due to alcohol and drug excesses as well as custody disputes. The actor, who has been divorced three times, has five children.

Source: www.stern.de