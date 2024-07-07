Crime - Police: Threat situation after fires in Altdorf near Nuremberg

In Altdorf near Nuremberg, the police have responded to a larger operation due to fires and a "threatening situation." A person with a firearm is reportedly on the move, causing the police to close the A3 highway in both directions. A special operations team was also called to the scene, according to a spokesperson from the Mittelfranken Police Headquarters.

Altdorf is a small city south of Nuremberg with approximately 17,000 residents. The first reports came from the commune in Mittelfranken. According to the police, a house was on fire in the afternoon, and there was also a fire in a nearby forest. Further details were initially unknown.

Residents in the X area were urged to avoid the area. According to a report from "nordbayern.de," a firefighter was initially reported to have been threatened while trying to rescue a man from the house. This was not officially confirmed.

The threat situation in Altdorf, near Nuremberg in Germany, prompted the local authorities to mobilize a special operations team from Bavaria's Mittelfranken Police Headquarters. Amidst the fire and threatening situation, the police advised residents in the X area to stay away from the scene, as a suspect reportedly carrying a firearm was causing disruptions. The police have been managing a complex scenario in Middle Franconia, Germany, where a house fire and a forest fire occurred close to each other, leading to a significant operation. The crime scene in Altdorf, located in the Bavarian region of Germany, has both the local police and a special operations team dealing with the aftermath of fires and the threat posed by an individual with a firearm.

Read also: