Crime - Police surround a wooded area in search of gunman

After a fire with "threat level" status, the police in Altdorf near Nuremberg have cordoned off a wooded area during the search for an armed man. This was reported by the Mittelfranken Police Headquarters via X.

The officers called on residents to avoid the area. The nearby Autobahn 3 is closed in both directions. A Special Operations Command is also in operation, according to a spokeswoman for the Mittelfranken Police Headquarters. There were no injured people reported by the spokeswoman, at least none that the officers were aware of. The suspect is said to be carrying a firearm.

Altdorf is a small town southeast of Nuremberg with approximately 17,000 inhabitants. According to police reports, there was initially a fire alarm in the Mittelfranken commune. A house was on fire in the afternoon, as well as the forest.

Whether the suspect actually was in the cordoned-off wooded area was unclear. Due to the potential danger to the fire department, initial firefighting efforts were not carried out.

According to a report from "nordbayern.de", a firefighter was first threatened, who wanted to rescue a man from the house. This was not officially confirmed.

