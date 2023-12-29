Extremism - Police submit 30 media with hate messages for index

This year, the Brandenburg police classified 30 media as harmful to minors due to extremist and violence-glorifying texts. The State Office of Criminal Investigation submitted these recordings to the Federal Review Board for Media Harmful to Young Persons so that they could be placed on the index. This was announced by the Ministry of the Interior in Potsdam on Friday.

The number of sound recordings reported by the police has been falling for years. The focus remains on right-wing extremist music.

Although an indexed CD is not completely banned, it may not be made available to children and young people. "Hate musicians and their inhumane messages must not be allowed to be heard in Brandenburg," said Interior Minister Michael Stübgen (CDU).

In 2023, a total of 13 fewer media were submitted for indexing than in the previous year. In 2021, there were still 76 recordings.

This year, 17 media were right-wing extremist and five were left-wing extremist, it said. Eight audio carriers had foreign extremist content. According to the ministry, more than 90 percent of all suggestions have so far been confirmed by the Federal Review Board.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior, right-wing extremist music is mainly sold via CDs. However, the police also secure media via download portals and carry out searches on streaming portals, according to the statement.

The Federal Review Board for Media Harmful to Young Persons places computer games, books, films and sound recordings on the index if they could endanger the development of a "responsible and socially competent personality". An indexed CD may no longer be publicly advertised or sold by mail order.

