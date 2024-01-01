New Year's Eve - Police station in Leipzig-Connewitz attacked

On New Year's Eve, there were attacks on the police in the left-wing alternative district of Connewitz in Leipzig. Unknown persons threw objects at a police station, according to a police spokesperson on Monday morning. However, no people were injured. No details were given about the amount of damage.

According to the information, more than 20 crimes were registered in Leipzig and the districts in the police department's area. Most of these involved dangerous bodily harm and violations of the Explosives Act, it was reported. Among other things, pyrotechnics were confiscated during checks in the city and in the districts.

Pyrotechnics were also allegedly thrown in the direction of police officers. In some cases, the officers used "direct force" to defend themselves, it was reported. In another case, pyrotechnics were set off in front of a police vehicle. It was not yet known on New Year's morning whether any police officers were injured.

The fire department reported more than two dozen fires in the city. The incidents were generally classified as "typical for New Year's Eve", it said.

Around midnight, around 3,000 people reportedly gathered at Connewitzer Kreuz. A small group attacked a supermarket, they said. Unknown persons then pushed a shopping cart and garbage cans onto the road and set fire to objects and pyrotechnics. The police arrived with two water cannons to extinguish the fire. People were informed of this via loudspeakers. A police helicopter was also deployed. Afterwards, the city cleaning service began cleaning up.

According to reports, around 3,000 people also gathered at Augustusplatz in Leipzig's city center to celebrate the New Year. Three children aged six, nine and twelve were among those injured by firecrackers. The twelve-year-old child was taken to hospital with an eye injury. An unconscious adult was also treated in hospital.

Source: www.stern.de