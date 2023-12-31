Statistics - Police shot 2092 times: two fatalities, eleven injured

Between the beginning of January and the end of November 2023, police officers in NRW used their service weapons 2092 times. The officers almost always (2062 times) shot at animals that had attacked them or had to be put out of their misery after an accident, for example. There were 11 injuries and 2 fatalities when shooting at people. The figures were released by the Ministry of the Interior in Düsseldorf in response to a dpa inquiry.

In the whole of 2022, there had been 1951 incidents involving shots fired from service weapons. Even then, police officers mostly targeted animals (1921 cases), with 13 injuries and 4 fatalities. Among them was a 16-year-old refugee from Senegal who died in Dortmund after being shot by a police machine gun. The case is currently being dealt with in court.

This year, police officers in Duisburg and Delbrück each shot and killed an attacker who was carrying a knife. Investigations are still ongoing in both cases.

Source: www.stern.de