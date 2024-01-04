Investigations - Police shoot suspected attacker in Weingarten
Police in Weingarten in the district of Ravensburg have fired at a suspected attacker. The officers had felt threatened on the Münsterplatz on Wednesday evening, the police confirmed. According to the police, they used a firearm and injured the suspected perpetrator, but not fatally.
Source: www.stern.de