Police shoot suspected attacker in Weingarten

Police in Weingarten in the district of Ravensburg have fired at a suspected attacker. The officers had felt threatened on the Münsterplatz on Wednesday evening, the police confirmed. According to the police, they used a firearm and injured the suspected perpetrator, but not fatally.

