Police shoot armed man - LKA investigates

A man armed with a knife has been shot dead by police in Mannheim. The 49-year-old had called the emergency services at midday, according to a joint statement by the police and the public prosecutor's office. During the call, the man claimed to have committed a crime.

A patrol with three officers drove to the Schönau district of Mannheim, said a spokesman for the Baden-Württemberg State Criminal Police Office(LKA). The 49-year-old was waiting on the street armed with a knife and threatened the officers. The police officers then shot the man. The 49-year-old was fatally injured as a result. He was taken to hospital, where he died shortly afterwards.

Motive and background unknown

Nothing was initially known about the background and motive of the 49-year-old. According to initial findings, however, there had been no argument, said the LKA spokesperson. The public prosecutor's office and police did not initially provide any further details. For reasons of neutrality, the LKA has taken over the investigation. Among other things, it is now examining how the officers and the 49-year-old reacted, the spokesman said.

Residents had reported three to four shots. Photos showed police cordons, several patrol cars and onlookers. Emergency services were also deployed.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, service weapons may only be used as a last resort. Whether so-called direct coercion is used is decided by the police officer in question on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the principle of proportionality. The LKA is investigating the situation in the current case.

