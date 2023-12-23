Police shoot 49-year-old man in Mannheim

In Mannheim, a 49-year-old man calls the police and says he has committed a crime. When the officers arrive in the Schönau district, the man threatens them in the street with a knife. Then shots are fired.

A man armed with a knife has been shot dead by police in Mannheim. The 49-year-old had called the emergency services on Saturday afternoon, according to a joint statement by the police and the public prosecutor's office. During the call, the man stated that he had committed a crime. A patrol with three officers drove to the Schönau district of Mannheim, said a spokesman for the Baden-Württemberg State Criminal Police Office (LKA). The 49-year-old was waiting on the street armed with a knife and threatened the officers.

The police officers then shot the man. The 49-year-old was injured as a result. He was immediately taken to hospital for resuscitation, said the LKA spokesperson. The man died there shortly afterwards. According to the information provided, nothing is yet known about the background and motive of the 49-year-old. According to initial findings, however, there was no argument, the spokesman said. The public prosecutor's office and police have not yet provided any further details.

For reasons of neutrality, the State Office of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation. Among other things, it is now examining how the officers and the 49-year-old reacted, the spokesman said. Residents had reported three to four shots. Photos show police cordons, several patrol cars and onlookers. Emergency services are also on duty.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, service weapons may only be used as a last resort. Whether so-called direct coercion is used is decided by the police officer in question on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the principle of proportionality. The LKA is investigating the situation in the current case.

