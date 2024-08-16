- Police search for convertible driver

Two days after a 13-year-old student from Bremen was struck by a convertible on Rügen and seriously injured, police are still searching for the driver of the car. "We are now specifically checking the owners of convertibles," a spokesperson for the police inspection in Stralsund told dpa. Numerous tips have been received by the police so far, which are now being followed up. The boy is still being treated in hospital for his injuries.

On Wednesday evening, a convertible driver in the town of Prora (municipality of Binz) allegedly deliberately sped towards the child. The unknown man then fled the scene. The eighth-grader from the Hanseatic city, who was with seven other students, is said to have provoked the driver with a gesture beforehand.

Boy thrown through the air

The driver then turned around after a few meters and, according to eyewitness accounts, deliberately sped towards the boy at high speed. In the frontal collision, the student was thrown several meters through the air before landing on a green area. He was seriously injured and taken to hospital by helicopter.

The public prosecutor's office in Stralsund declined to comment on the ongoing investigation on Friday. The criminal police are now investigating on suspicion of dangerous bodily harm and hit-and-run. Police are appealing for witnesses and also asking the driver to come forward.

In relation to the incident in Prora, the driver was reportedly from a town within the Bremen municipality. Following this incident, the police are urging anyone with information about the driver, who is accused of dangerous bodily harm and hit-and-run, to come forward in Bremen as well.

Read also: