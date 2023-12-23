Police search Cologne Cathedral with sniffer dogs due to "danger tip-off"

Thepolice and the cathedral chapter recommended that people do without bags on Christmas Eve and arrive early for mass. "Even if the advice relates to New Year's Eve, we will already be doing everything we can to ensure the safety of cathedral visitors on Christmas Eve this evening," explained Esser.

The Cologne police did not comment on the background to the incident. The "Bild" newspaper reported that there had already been one arrest in Germany and others in Vienna on Saturday following threats of attacks by an Islamist terrorist cell on Christmas and New Year's Eve in Europe.

The Vienna police explained on Saturday evening that due to a "current threat assessment" by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the still elevated terror alert level, there is "generally an increased risk in Austria" during the Christmas holidays. The authorities have increased the corresponding protective measures. "Police attention is primarily focused on churches and religious events, especially church services, and Christmas markets," explained the police.

Source: www.stern.de