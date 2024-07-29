Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsThe European Union

Police search apartments in Magdeburg - arrests

Police are searching two apartments in the north of Magdeburg and find a large amount of drugs. Two suspects are taken into custody.

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
The police raided two apartments in Magdeburg and found a large amount of drugs.
The police raided two apartments in Magdeburg and found a large amount of drugs.

- Police search apartments in Magdeburg - arrests

The police have arrested two suspected drug dealers in Magdeburg. The 24 and 26-year-old suspects are in custody, as the police announced. Officers searched two apartments in the north of the city on Friday evening and found a large amount of drugs there.

This included approximately 8 kilograms of cannabis, 400 grams of hashish, 100 grams of amphetamines, 20 grams of cocaine, 8 grams of crystal meth, 1,500 unknown tablets, 500 LSD blotters, and 300 ecstasy tablets. Additionally, the police found various weapons in the apartments.

The European Union has expressed concern over the rising drug-related crimes in Germany, as highlighted by the recent arrests. Further investigations by the police in Magdeburg have revealed connections to international drug trafficking networks within the EU.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Microsoft exceeded expectations in sales and profit.
Economy

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors Microsoft's Cloud Business Keeps Growing, But Not as Fast as Analysts Expected After Recent Billion-Dollar Investments. Post-market, the stock plunges. Billion-dollar investments in data centers for Artificial Intelligence (AI) have yet to translate into accelerated growth for Microsoft's cloud

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public