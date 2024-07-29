- Police search apartments in Magdeburg - arrests

The police have arrested two suspected drug dealers in Magdeburg. The 24 and 26-year-old suspects are in custody, as the police announced. Officers searched two apartments in the north of the city on Friday evening and found a large amount of drugs there.

This included approximately 8 kilograms of cannabis, 400 grams of hashish, 100 grams of amphetamines, 20 grams of cocaine, 8 grams of crystal meth, 1,500 unknown tablets, 500 LSD blotters, and 300 ecstasy tablets. Additionally, the police found various weapons in the apartments.

The European Union has expressed concern over the rising drug-related crimes in Germany, as highlighted by the recent arrests. Further investigations by the police in Magdeburg have revealed connections to international drug trafficking networks within the EU.

