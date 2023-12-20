Skip to content
Police rule out foul play after body found

Several months after the discovery of a body in Pirmasens, the police have ruled out foul play. This is the conclusion of the autopsy of the body discovered in a residential building in spring, the police and public prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday. The skeletonized body of a woman...

Pirmasens - Police rule out foul play after body found

Several months after the discovery of a body in Pirmasens, the police have ruled out foul play. This is the conclusion of the autopsy of the body discovered in a residential building in the spring, the police and public prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday. The skeletonized body of a woman was found in April 2023 during the clearing out of an apartment. The exact cause of the resident's death could no longer be determined, it said.

After investigations by the criminal investigation department and forensic examinations, however, a violent crime could be ruled out. The identity of the deceased was confirmed by DNA analysis. The police have closed their investigation into the death.

