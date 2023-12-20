Investigations - Police: Resident killed in house fire in Worpswede

After a woman died in a fire in a detached house in Worpswede (Osterholz district), the police have established her identity. The deceased is the 76-year-old resident of the house, officials announced on Wednesday. The exact cause of the fire can no longer be determined due to severe damage and a controlled burning of the house. The police assume that the resident acted negligently. The investigators have ruled out external influence as the cause of the fire.

The house was completely destroyed in the fire around two weeks ago on December 5. Emergency services found the woman dead during the extinguishing work. According to earlier reports, the property damage is estimated at around 250,000 euros.

Source: www.stern.de