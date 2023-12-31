Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsreportsjohannes hermanncolognecarnorth rhine-westphaliabecause ofpolicecologne cathedralsundayondomattack plansattack plannew year's evearrestsmorecustodysaint's eveherbert reulthreewesel

Police report three more arrests over plans to attack Cologne Cathedral

The Cologne police have taken three more terror suspects into custody in connection with possible plans to attack the cathedral on New Year's Eve. The "alleged means of attack" was a car, the police announced in Cologne on Sunday. At a press conference called at short notice, North...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
Police in front of Cologne Cathedral.aussiedlerbote.de
Police in front of Cologne Cathedral.aussiedlerbote.de

Police report three more arrests over plans to attack Cologne Cathedral

Cologne's police chief Johannes Hermanns said that the three detainees were connected to a Tajik who was arrested in Wesel on Christmas Eve. The background to this is a suspected plot to attack Cologne Cathedral. Investigations had revealed that the suspected attack was apparently to be carried out using a car - "we don't know how", said Frank Wißbaum, head of the Cologne police traffic directorate.

Officers had then investigated the underground car park under Cologne Cathedral with explosives detection dogs, he said - but nothing suspicious had been found. "As things stand, we haven't found anything that points to an immediate attack," said Wißbaum.

However, the protective measures had been increased once again, he continued. Since the afternoon, "around 1000 police officers have been on special duty just to protect the cathedral and the population in Cologne city center", said Wißbaum.

Interior Minister Reul was convinced of the effectiveness of the protective measures. "The police have taken all precautions to ensure that citizens can celebrate a safe New Year's Eve," said the CDU politician. "I believe that people in Cologne can celebrate calmly today."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Fireworks over the harbor bridge and opera house in Sydney.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Australia welcomes the New Year with spectacular fireworks

Australia was one of the first countries in the world to welcome in the New Year with a spectacular fireworks display in Sydney on Sunday. More than a million people celebrated, mainly around the harbor of the Australian metropolis, where the harbor bridge and the Opera House, the city's...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
Hotel "Kharkiv Palace" after rocket hit on Saturday.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Two ZDF employees injured in Russian attack on Ukraine

Two members of a ZDF team were injured in a Russian missile attack on a journalist hotel in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday. The Ukrainian translator was hit by debris and suffered serious injuries, ZDF announced on Sunday. A security guard escaped with minor injuries....

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public

Latest