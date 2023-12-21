Police report more than 15 fatalities in attack at Prague university

The police had previously announced on the online service X, formerly Twitter, that the attacker had been killed. A large number of "ambulance units" had been sent to the scene, the Prague rescue service explained on X. Among the injured were also serious cases.

The gun attack was carried out at the Faculty of Philosophy of Charles University in Prague. It is located in the historic city center near well-known tourist attractions such as the Charles Bridge, which was built in the 14th century.

Czech President Petr Pavel expressed his "shock" at the attack. He expressed his "deep regret and sincere condolences" to the families of the victims at X.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was also quick to react to the news. "I am shocked by the senseless violence that has claimed several lives in Prague today," she said on X, expressing her condolences.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on X that he was "deeply shocked" by the "terrible news from Prague".

"The attack in the middle of Prague strikes at the heart of Europe. We are in mourning," declared Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) on the online service formerly known as Twitter X. "We are deeply shocked by the news of the terrible act with several deaths at the University of Prague," stated Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD). She expressed her sympathy to her colleague Rakusan and offered her support.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne expressed their "shock" and "solidarity". Borne said that she had spoken to Pavel about the attack - the Czech president ended a visit to France on Thursday.

Private broadcaster Nova TV reported an explosion and a gunman on the roof of the building in the historic center of Prague. Interior Minister Rakusan said on public television that there was no confirmation of another shooter. He called on the population to follow police instructions. Officers cordoned off the area and asked residents to stay at home.

