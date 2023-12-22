Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsgermanybonnfire departmentpolicebad weatherstorm lowcarurban areaemergency callnorth rhine-westphaliaweather

Police report 76 emergency calls due to storm in Bonn city area

The police in Bonn received 76 emergency calls due to the storm "Zoltan". There were no injuries in any of the cases, as a police spokesperson said on Friday morning. The fire department was mainly called out to deal with fallen trees and damaged cars between Thursday afternoon and shortly...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
A wheel loader from the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) clears a fallen tree from the....aussiedlerbote.de
A wheel loader from the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) clears a fallen tree from the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Consequences of severe weather - Police report 76 emergency calls due to storm in Bonn city area

The police in Bonn received 76 emergency calls due to the storm "Zoltan". There were no injuries in any of the cases, as a police spokesperson said on Friday morning. The fire department was mainly called out to deal with fallen trees and damaged cars between Thursday afternoon and shortly before midnight. In two cases, houses were also damaged.

According to the fire department, in one case, parts of the roof and façade of a house fell onto the road and damaged several cars, among other things. In the Pennenfeld district, a tree around 20 meters high fell onto several terraced houses and damaged the roof and façade.

On Thursday evening, the fire department reported around 60 incidents throughout the city. Around 100 firefighters were deployed. They removed fallen trees and branches and secured loose parts of roofs, house facades and scaffolding, according to the statement. The local focus of the operations was in the districts of Mehlem, Rüngsdorf and Bad Godesberg.

PM Fire brigade

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Tracks are laid in the ballast bed at a station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Cable theft: Frankfurt-Mannheim route affected

Due to the theft of copper cables, long-distance services between Mannheim and Frankfurt/Main are expected to be disrupted until after Christmas. Numerous trains will be rerouted and long-distance trains will call at Heidelberg main station as an alternative, a spokesperson for the railroad...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

Tracks are laid in the ballast bed at a station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Cable theft: Frankfurt-Mannheim route affected

Due to the theft of copper cables, long-distance services between Mannheim and Frankfurt/Main are expected to be disrupted until after Christmas. Numerous trains will be rerouted and long-distance trains will call at Heidelberg main station as an alternative, a spokesperson for the railroad...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public