Consequences of severe weather - Police report 76 emergency calls due to storm in Bonn city area

The police in Bonn received 76 emergency calls due to the storm "Zoltan". There were no injuries in any of the cases, as a police spokesperson said on Friday morning. The fire department was mainly called out to deal with fallen trees and damaged cars between Thursday afternoon and shortly before midnight. In two cases, houses were also damaged.

According to the fire department, in one case, parts of the roof and façade of a house fell onto the road and damaged several cars, among other things. In the Pennenfeld district, a tree around 20 meters high fell onto several terraced houses and damaged the roof and façade.

On Thursday evening, the fire department reported around 60 incidents throughout the city. Around 100 firefighters were deployed. They removed fallen trees and branches and secured loose parts of roofs, house facades and scaffolding, according to the statement. The local focus of the operations was in the districts of Mehlem, Rüngsdorf and Bad Godesberg.

