Found unconscious - Police release new details of Bobbie Jean Carter's death

Bobbie Jean Carter died last Saturday (December 23) in Florida at the age of 41. This was reported by "TMZ". Now the police have released details about the death of Nick and Aaron Carter's sister.

The Hillsborough Sheriff's Department confirmed to the US magazine "People" that Bobbie Jean Carter was found unconscious in the bathroom of her Florida home on December 23. She was then taken to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Police have launched an investigation and confirmed that Carter was on probation for cocaine possession at the time of her death. According to People, Carter was reportedly serving a prison sentence from September through early November.

Her roommates told officials that Bobbie Jean Carter had not used drugs since her release from prison. The police also stated that no drugs had been found in Carter's bedroom or bathroom. Foul play has also been ruled out. The exact cause of death is still being investigated by the coroner's office.

After the death of Bobbie Jean Carter: sister says goodbye via Instagram

Bobbie Jean's brother and former teen star Aaron Carter died in November 2022. He drowned in his bathtub after taking drugs. The death was classified as an accident. In 2012, his then 25-year-old sister Leslie died of an overdose. The family also includes Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter and sister Angel Carter, Aaron Carter's twin sister.

The latter said goodbye to her sister in an Instagram post. "You had a great sense of humor and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby and you were my best friend," she wrote alongside photos of her sister. Life wasn't fair to Bobbie Jean, "I know that. Sometimes it feels like you didn't have a chance no matter what," Angel Carter continued. "I know why Leslie, Aaron and now you got into this situation. I share the pain we experienced in our childhood, and I'm sorry you didn't have a chance at a better life," she added.

Earlier, Bobbie Jean's mother had confirmed her daughter's deathto TMZ: "I have been in shock since learning of the sudden death of my daughter Bobbie Jean." She will need time "to come to terms with the terrible reality that this is the third time this has happened. When I am able to think clearly, I will make a more detailed statement, but until then, I ask that I be left to grieve in peace."

