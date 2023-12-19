Skip to content
Police pursue car thieves and shoot at tires

A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Werra-Meißner district - Police pursue car thieves and shoot at tires

During the pursuit of suspected car thieves on Tuesday night, police in the Werra-Meißner district shot at the tires of the car. No people were injured, according to the public prosecutor's office in Kassel and the police in Eschwege. Initially, the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, was to be checked in Hannoversch Münden in Lower Saxony, but the 21-year-old driver drove off. In Witzenhausen, the driver drove towards the officers, who shot the tires. Afterwards, the fleeing officers stopped the car near Neu-Eichenberg and the driver and his 17-year-old co-driver were arrested.

