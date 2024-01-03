Drugs - Police pull "coke cab" out of traffic in Neukölln

The driver of a so-called "coke cab" put the police in Berlin-Neukölln on his trail with his driving style. The car was apparently traveling too fast on Hermannstraße, as the police announced on Wednesday. During the check on Tuesday afternoon, the police discovered that the driver was apparently under the influence of drugs.

A drug test on the 37-year-old was therefore positive. Several containers, presumably containing cocaine, and a knife were found on board the car. During a search of his home, suspected cocaine was also found. After his identity was established, the man was released. He is now being investigated for trafficking cocaine in not a small quantity.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de