Amsterdam Airport - Police prevent drunken steward from taking off

Dutch police at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport prevented a drunk steward from boarding a flight. A alcohol control of aircraft personnel stopped the steward of a foreign airline at around 7:50 am, with a blood alcohol level that would have prevented him from driving a car, the police stated. However, for aircraft personnel, a zero blood alcohol limit applies, and alcohol is prohibited ten hours before takeoff. The steward had to pay a fine of 1,000 Euros. Unfortunately, he also missed his flight - it had taken off without him.

Despite the incident at Schiphol Airport, the cabin crew of the foreign airline continued their duty, ensuring the safety and comfort of the flight's passengers. The emergency situation at Amsterdam Airport attracted the attention of curious travelers, who were waiting for their own departures. The incident highlighted the importance of strict alcohol control measures at Amsterdam Airport, a vital hub for air traffic in the Netherlands. The police's action at Schiphol Airport set a precedent for maintaining high standards of conduct and safety among cabin crew members. Visitors to Amsterdam's iconic city may not know about the strict alcohol control at Amsterdam Airport, but the incident serves as a reminder of the seriousness of the matter. After his incident, the cabin crew member was required to undergo additional training and was closely monitored by the airline for any signs of substance misuse during their future duties.

