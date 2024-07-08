Amsterdam Airport - Police prevent drunken steward from taking off
Dutch police at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport prevented a drunk steward from boarding a flight. A alcohol control of aircraft personnel stopped the steward of a foreign airline at around 7:50 am, with a blood alcohol level that would have prevented him from driving a car, the police stated. However, for aircraft personnel, a zero blood alcohol limit applies, and alcohol is prohibited ten hours before takeoff. The steward had to pay a fine of 1,000 Euros. Unfortunately, he also missed his flight - it had taken off without him.
