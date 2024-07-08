Amsterdam Airport - Police prevent drunken flight attendant from taking off

Passengers can order a drink for themselves among the clouds, but those who want to pilot a commercial airliner must be sober. However, flight attendants and cabin crew in the cabin should also abstain from alcohol before takeoff: The Dutch police prevented a drunk steward from boarding a flight at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport on Friday.

Amsterdam Airport: Fine for Intoxicated Flight Attendant

During an alcohol control of aircraft personnel, a flight attendant from a foreign airline was stopped in the morning at 07:50 with a blood alcohol level, which he himself would not have been allowed to drive a car with, the police reported. For aircraft personnel, the alcohol limits are stricter: A zero blood alcohol limit applies, and alcohol is prohibited ten hours before takeoff. The police's air surveillance reportedly conducts regular such controls on pilots and cabin personnel, even on smaller airports.

The hangover must have been severe for the flight attendant: He had to pay a fine of 1000 Euros. In addition, he missed his flight – it had taken off without him.

The strict alcohol control at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport resulted in a fine for an intoxicated flight attendant. This incident underscores the importance of the zero blood alcohol limit for aircraft personnel, ten hours before takeoff. Despite the regular alcohol controls conducted by the police's air surveillance at Schipol Airport and other smaller airports, the flight crew member still made the mistake of consuming alcohol before duty.

Read also: