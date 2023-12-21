Skip to content
Police: Parts of Pinneberg city center controlled area

Crime - Police: Parts of Pinneberg city center controlled area

Due to a disproportionately high level of crime in Pinneberg city center, the police have set up a so-called control area there. The police announced on Thursday that there had been an increase in shoplifting, bag and bicycle thefts as well as crimes of brutality and violence in recent weeks. The aim is to reduce the number of offences, to shed light on the perpetrators and to increase the public's sense of security, the statement continued.

According to the police, police officers have further powers of intervention in the control area, such as identity checks, physical searches and searches of items carried.

The order reportedly applies to the areas of Friedrich-Ebert-Straße, Ebertpassage, Dingstätte, Bismarckstraße, Am Rathaus, Damm, Bahnhofstraße, Hofweg, Lindenstraße, Am Drosteipark, Drostei, Drosteiplatz, Moltkestraße, Rockvillestraße, Bahnhof, Drosteiweg, Schauenburgerstraße, Rübekamp, Elmshorner Straße 1-21 and Fahltskamp between Dingstätte and Bahnhofstraße.

Source: www.stern.de

