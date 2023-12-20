Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania - Police operation with battering ram during deportation in Schwerin
During the police operation in Schwerin due to the deportation of two Iraqis, officers advanced to a church building with a battering ram and a chainsaw. There were indications that the Iraqis had entrenched themselves, reported a dpa reporter on site. At the same time, a negotiating team was deployed to hold talks.
A major police operation is underway in the state capital in connection with the planned departure of an 18-year-old and a 22-year-old. A police spokeswoman said that there was a possible risk situation.
The operation could not be carried out as planned. A female person was trying to prevent the departure, it was reported in the morning. The police are asking the public to avoid the area.
