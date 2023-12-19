Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscriminalityarcadeslot machinegamblingpoliceschleswig-holsteinkeelpolice operationkieler news

Police operation in Kiel: gambling halls searched

Police searched cafés, bars and gambling halls during a major operation in Kiel on Tuesday evening. The officers did not initially provide any information on the background or details of the operation. According to a report in the Kieler Nachrichten newspaper, tax investigators were also on...

 and  James Williams
1 min read
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Illegal gambling? - Police operation in Kiel: gambling halls searched

Police searched cafés, bars and gambling halls during a major operation in Kiel on Tuesday evening. The officers did not initially provide any information on the background or details of the operation. According to a report in the Kieler Nachrichten newspaper, tax investigators were also on site alongside police officers. "The officers have already removed gaming machines from houses," the report said. "It is possible that the operation is about illegal gambling."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public