Illegal gambling? - Police operation in Kiel: gambling halls searched

Police searched cafés, bars and gambling halls during a major operation in Kiel on Tuesday evening. The officers did not initially provide any information on the background or details of the operation. According to a report in the Kieler Nachrichten newspaper, tax investigators were also on site alongside police officers. "The officers have already removed gaming machines from houses," the report said. "It is possible that the operation is about illegal gambling."

Source: www.stern.de