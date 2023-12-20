Investigations - Police operation during deportation in Schwerin
In connection with a planned deportation, there was a major police operation in a church community in Schwerin on Wednesday morning. The situation had developed differently than planned, said a police spokeswoman in Schwerin. There was a possible risk situation.
The measure could not be implemented as planned. According to the information provided, an 18-year-old and a 22-year-old Iraqi were to be deported. A female person tried to prevent this. The police are asking the public to avoid the area.
Police press release Police follow-up press release
Source: www.stern.de