Investigations - Police operation during deportation in Schwerin

In connection with a planned deportation, there was a major police operation in a church community in Schwerin on Wednesday morning. The situation had developed differently than planned, said a police spokeswoman in Schwerin. There was a possible risk situation.

The measure could not be implemented as planned. According to the information provided, an 18-year-old and a 22-year-old Iraqi were to be deported. A female person tried to prevent this. The police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Police press release Police follow-up press release

Source: www.stern.de