Emergency - Police operation during deportation in Schwerin
There was a major police operation on Wednesday morning in connection with a planned deportation in a church community in Schwerin. The situation had developed differently than planned, said a police spokeswoman in Schwerin. There was a possible dangerous situation.
The measure could not be implemented as planned. According to the information provided, an 18-year-old and a 22-year-old Iraqi were to be deported. A female person tried to prevent this. The police asked the public to avoid the area.
The operation took place in a small street on the edge of a prefabricated housing estate. Officers were on site in protective equipment and two ambulances were on standby, as reported by a dpa reporter at the scene. Overall, the situation seemed rather calm.
Police press release Police follow-up press release
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de