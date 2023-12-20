Skip to content
Police operation during deportation in Schwerin

Two Iraqis are to be deported in Schwerin. However, according to the police, the operation is not going as planned.

A police car in front of a house. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Emergency - Police operation during deportation in Schwerin

There was a major police operation on Wednesday morning in connection with a planned deportation in a church community in Schwerin. The situation had developed differently than planned, said a police spokeswoman in Schwerin. There was a possible dangerous situation.

The measure could not be implemented as planned. According to the information provided, an 18-year-old and a 22-year-old Iraqi were to be deported. A female person tried to prevent this. The police asked the public to avoid the area.

The operation took place in a small street on the edge of a prefabricated housing estate. Officers were on site in protective equipment and two ambulances were on standby, as reported by a dpa reporter at the scene. Overall, the situation seemed rather calm.

