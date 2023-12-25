Police operation completely paralyzes main station in Bielefeld
Bielefeld Central Station was cordoned off on Monday afternoon due to a major police operation. A police spokeswoman said that the police were on site with a large contingent of strong forces, but did not comment on the background. According to the spokesperson, rail traffic around the station was severely restricted until further notice.
Source: www.ntv.de