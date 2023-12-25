Skip to content
Police operation completely paralyzes main station in Bielefeld

"Large contingent of strong forces"

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Bielefeld main station in the afternoon..aussiedlerbote.de

Bielefeld Central Station was cordoned off on Monday afternoon due to a major police operation. A police spokeswoman said that the police were on site with a large contingent of strong forces, but did not comment on the background. According to the spokesperson, rail traffic around the station was severely restricted until further notice.

Source: www.ntv.de

