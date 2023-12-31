District of Bautzen - Police officers rescue injured buzzard
Police officers in eastern Saxony have rescued an injured buzzard in an animal rescue operation. The bird of prey was spotted on the outskirts of Pulsnitz on Saturday, the police announced on Sunday. It had an injured wing. The officers searched for a vet and took the bird there. It was treated professionally and "hopefully will be able to take to the skies again in the new year".
Source: www.stern.de