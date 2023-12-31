Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspolicesaxonygriffinanimalspulsnitzeastern saxonydistrict of bautzensunday

Police officers rescue injured buzzard

Police officers in eastern Saxony have rescued an injured buzzard in an animal rescue operation. The bird of prey was spotted on the outskirts of Pulsnitz on Saturday, the police announced on Sunday. It had an injured wing. The officers searched for a vet and took the bird there. It was treated...

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read
The word "Polizei" ("Police") is written on the hood of a patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The word "Polizei" ("Police") is written on the hood of a patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

District of Bautzen - Police officers rescue injured buzzard

Police officers in eastern Saxony have rescued an injured buzzard in an animal rescue operation. The bird of prey was spotted on the outskirts of Pulsnitz on Saturday, the police announced on Sunday. It had an injured wing. The officers searched for a vet and took the bird there. It was treated professionally and "hopefully will be able to take to the skies again in the new year".

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Sandbags lie in front of an evacuated residential building. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Lingen sends more than 30,000 sandbags to Haren/Ems

The town of Lingen is bringing thousands of sandbags to Haren/Ems to secure a damaged dyke. Around 15,000 sandbags are currently on their way, and 18,000 more sandbags have already been made available in the previous days, the town announced on New Year's Eve afternoon. A sand filling facility...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

Sandbags lie in front of an evacuated residential building. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Lingen sends more than 30,000 sandbags to Haren/Ems

The town of Lingen is bringing thousands of sandbags to Haren/Ems to secure a damaged dyke. Around 15,000 sandbags are currently on their way, and 18,000 more sandbags have already been made available in the previous days, the town announced on New Year's Eve afternoon. A sand filling facility...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public