Police officers call for solidarity with officers on duty

In view of possible riots on New Year's Eve, the Association of German Criminal Investigators (BDK) is calling for support from the public. The emergency services need "support and solidarity from the local population", BDK Chairman Dirk Peglow told the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers. "For New Year's Eve, this means that if people attack the emergency services with firecrackers or bottles, for example, it is important that passers-by defend themselves verbally against this violence and express their displeasure. This can de-escalate situations. In the end, that also helps the police and emergency services."

New Year's Eve is an exceptional situation for the security forces in Germany every year, said Peglow. "In addition, the political situation, such as the war in Israel, has an impact on Germany and polarizes and radicalizes people." At the same time, these operational situations are everyday life for the police and emergency services. "And these operations are manageable."

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) recently warned of renewed violent riots in several cities. "I'm worried that New Year's Eve could once again be a day on which we have to experience blind rage and senseless violence in some cities, for example against police officers or emergency services," she said.

A year ago, young men went on the rampage with firecrackers and rockets in several Berlin districts on New Year 's Eve. They also threw and shot firecrackers at police officers and firefighters. Similar scenes also took place in other major cities.

