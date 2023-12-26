Skip to content
Police officers attacked with iron chain

Police officers in Karlstadt in the Main-Spessart district were attacked with an iron chain. They had been called to a used car dealership on Christmas Day because two men had entered the premises and slept in one of the - unlocked - vehicles. They reportedly refused to get out.

A blue light shines on the roof of a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines on the roof of a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Main-Spessart district - Police officers attacked with iron chain

The two drunken men were aggressive and one of them hit the officers with an iron chain, police said on Tuesday. He had also gone on the rampage in the vehicle and smashed several windows.

Several patrols were reportedly needed to pull the two men out of the vehicle and arrest them. The police used pepper spray, which caused eye irritation to the two men. They were treated at the scene, the police said. Police officers were not injured.

Both men now face charges of trespassing, the main offender also faces charges of assault and resisting law enforcement officers as well as attempted grievous bodily harm.

Source: www.stern.de

