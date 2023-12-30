Skip to content
Police: Officer threatened with knife by group of youths

A plainclothes police officer is said to have been threatened by a group of youths in Berlin-Kreuzberg. According to initial findings, an 18-year-old also pulled out a folding knife, as the police reported on Saturday. The officer then identified himself as a police officer and drew his service...

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Berlin-Kreuzberg - Police: Officer threatened with knife by group of youths

A plainclothes police officer is said to have been threatened by a group of youths in Berlin-Kreuzberg. According to initial findings, an 18-year-old also pulled out a folding knife, as the police reported on Saturday. The officer then identified himself as a police officer and drew his service weapon. The young men, aged between 16 and 19, then fled. However, they were arrested a short time later in the surrounding area. According to the police, they have since been released but are still under investigation.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 1.30 a.m. on Saturday night at Moritzplatz subway station. The plainclothes police officer had been on duty there because of a possible drug offense. He was approached aggressively by the group of four.

