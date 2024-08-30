Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsPolice violence

Police officer in Essen reinstated following alleged assault accusations

Mallorcan Taxi Service Provider Suffers Physical Assault

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
Despite not receiving any intelligence from their Spanish counterparts, the Essen police persisted...
Despite not receiving any intelligence from their Spanish counterparts, the Essen police persisted in their duties.

Police officer in Essen reinstated following alleged assault accusations

In Mallorca, reports suggest that a group of German tourists, among them some officers from Essen, were involved in an altercation with a 71-year-old local taxi driver. Following a disagreement, the tourists are said to have physically assaulted the driver, leaving him injured. Despite this incident, the officers continue to perform their duties in Essen, as confirmed by a police spokesperson. She declined to specify if they're on patrol or in the administrative department. Spain's authorities have not yet shared any official information regarding the incident with Essen. If proven, the German officers will face disciplinary actions in Essen, and a potential criminal investigation in Spain is ongoing.

Essen Police: Colleagues Involved in Mallorca Incident

According to Spanish news sources, a dispute over a lost phone led to several German tourists allegedly attacking a 71-year-old taxi driver in Mallorca, leaving him hospitalized. The Essen police corroborated that some of their colleagues were part of this incident. However, the authority has not yet specified if these officers are being treated as witnesses or suspects in Spain.

The incident involved three German men from Essen, aged 24, 26, and 27, as reported by the local newspaper "Última Hora", which acquired an exclusive protocol from the local police. The identity of the fourth suspect is yet to be clarified. According to dpa, several officers from Essen were on vacation together in Mallorca, with at least two of them under investigation as suspects. All of them have since returned to Germany.

The Spanish news sources' claims of police involvement in the altercation have prompted calls for an investigation into police violence. The German officers' actions during the incident in Mallorca could potentially have serious repercussions, both in Germany and Spain.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Law enforcement officials were dispatched to a disturbance in Recklinghausen on a Wednesday,...
Panorama

In Recklinghausen, regrettably, three law enforcement rounds resulted in the fatal shooting of an individual.

In Recklinghausen, regrettably, three law enforcement rounds resulted in the fatal shooting of an individual. During a law enforcement operation in Recklinghausen, a 33-year-old individual met their end, with authorities pointing towards a tense situation involving the deceased as the cause. Information is now surfacing that this person was grappling

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
Singer Melanie Müller lodges an appeal against her sentence. (Archived Picture)
Panorama

Melanie Müller challenges her imposed penalty

Music artist Melanie Müller, recognized as 'Ballermann', is found guilty by the Leipzig District Court for displaying the Hitler salute during a performance. Despite the verdict, the 36-year-old vocalist denies her sentencing.

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
During a visit to New Zealand in November 2015, Maori King Tuheitia engaged with then-Prince...
Panorama

Maori Monarch Tuheitia passes away at the age of 69

Maori Monarch Tuheitia passes away at the age of 69 New Zealand's Maori King, Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero, Has Ceased to Exist. Shortly After Celebrating 18 Years as Monarch, He Peacefully Departed This World Surrounded By Family Following a Heart Operation In a Hospital, According to His Office&

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest