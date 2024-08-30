Police officer in Essen reinstated following alleged assault accusations

In Mallorca, reports suggest that a group of German tourists, among them some officers from Essen, were involved in an altercation with a 71-year-old local taxi driver. Following a disagreement, the tourists are said to have physically assaulted the driver, leaving him injured. Despite this incident, the officers continue to perform their duties in Essen, as confirmed by a police spokesperson. She declined to specify if they're on patrol or in the administrative department. Spain's authorities have not yet shared any official information regarding the incident with Essen. If proven, the German officers will face disciplinary actions in Essen, and a potential criminal investigation in Spain is ongoing.

Essen Police: Colleagues Involved in Mallorca Incident

According to Spanish news sources, a dispute over a lost phone led to several German tourists allegedly attacking a 71-year-old taxi driver in Mallorca, leaving him hospitalized. The Essen police corroborated that some of their colleagues were part of this incident. However, the authority has not yet specified if these officers are being treated as witnesses or suspects in Spain.

The incident involved three German men from Essen, aged 24, 26, and 27, as reported by the local newspaper "Última Hora", which acquired an exclusive protocol from the local police. The identity of the fourth suspect is yet to be clarified. According to dpa, several officers from Essen were on vacation together in Mallorca, with at least two of them under investigation as suspects. All of them have since returned to Germany.

The Spanish news sources' claims of police involvement in the altercation have prompted calls for an investigation into police violence. The German officers' actions during the incident in Mallorca could potentially have serious repercussions, both in Germany and Spain.

