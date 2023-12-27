Police officer hit by flare bullet is dead

Greek sport has a violence problem, with matches between major clubs escalating time and again, regardless of the sport. At the beginning of December, a police officer was seriously injured during a volleyball match. Less than three weeks later, the 31-year-old is dead.

A Greek police officer injured in a volleyball match at the beginning of December has succumbed to his injuries. This was announced by the treating hospital in Athens. The 31-year-old was hit in the leg by a flare and seriously injured in an artery during the clash between arch-rivals Olympiakos Piraeus and Panathinaikos Athens on December 7. The match was subsequently abandoned.

An 18-year-old is still in custody. The judiciary has so far investigated the teenager for an "attempted homicide", but it remains to be seen whether the charges will change. He is said to have confessed shortly afterwards that he fired the flare, Greek radio reported a few days after the incident.

The incident made waves in Greece and prompted the government to have all matches of the soccer championship held behind closed doors until February 12, 2024. As a result, league president Evangelos Marinakis announced his resignation and clearly and "unequivocally" criticized the repeated excesses of violence. The referees had also gone on strike in the meantime out of concern for their safety.

According to the government, high-resolution cameras and electronic access systems will also be installed in all stadiums to verify the identity of fans. "For many years, criminals posing as fans have committed serious crimes and caused serious injuries and deaths," said Marinakis.

Greek sport, and soccer in particular, has had a problem with violence for years. The background to this is also disputes between shipowners and other entrepreneurs who own the most important teams. The media accuse the owners of the teams of being partly responsible for the riots because they do not exert a moderating influence on the supporters. The police also identified links between the rioters and criminal organizations.

