New Year's Eve - Police: "Normal madness" at the start of the new year

At the start of the new year, the police in Hesse initially recorded no major incidents. On Monday morning, the police departments unanimously stated that it was business as usual on such a night. No attacks on emergency services or emergency vehicles had been reported so far. However, burning hedges, garbage containers and other smaller fires have been reported in many places. "So far, it's the normal madness", said the police in Kassel. However, it will not be possible to take stock of the incidents until Monday.

The start of the new year with fireworks in Frankfurt's city center was initially largely peaceful, according to an initial assessment. Of course, firecrackers and rockets were again fired into crowds of people, said a police spokesman early on Monday morning. The officers had acted consistently against this. There had been around 15 provisional arrests.

However, the people were released again after their personal details had been established. According to reports, hundreds of people celebrated the New Year on the Zeil shopping street in the city center alone.

In Fulda, it was also reported that groups of people had fired rockets at each other. As the evening progressed, more and more alcohol was consumed and people became more aggressive. In Darmstadt, it was reported in the morning that "nothing major yet".

In Wiesbaden, a passer-by had already been slightly injured by a firework on Saturday evening. The 37-year-old woman from the Rhein-Lahn district was walking across the station square when a firework was presumably thrown down from the roof of a shopping center. The woman sustained minor injuries to her foot but did not require medical treatment.

In some city centers with historic buildings, firecrackers were also banned this time and citizens had to move to other areas. In Frankfurt, for example, there was also a ban within 200 meters of churches, hospitals, retirement homes, the zoo and half-timbered houses. The Federal Police had issued a weapons ban for several train stations at the turn of the year. In addition, the setting off of fireworks was prohibited on railroad premises.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de