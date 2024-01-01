Frankfurt am Main - Police: "Normal madness" at the start of the new year

At the start of the new year, the police in Hesse did not initially register any serious incidents. However, there have been isolated attacks on police officers. Police headquarters unanimously stated on Monday morning that it was business as usual on New Year's Eve for the time being. There had been burning hedges, garbage containers and other smaller fires in many places, including a burning mobile home in Dieburg. "So far, it's the normal madness", was the initial response from the police in Kassel, for example.

According to an initial assessment, the turn of the year was largely peaceful in Frankfurt city center. Of course, firecrackers and rockets were again fired into crowds of people, said a police spokesman early on Monday morning. However, the officers had acted consistently against this. There had been around 15 provisional arrests. However, the people were released again after their personal details had been established. According to reports, hundreds of people had celebrated the New Year on the Zeil shopping street in the city center alone.

Shortly after midnight, according to the Frankfurt fire department, firefighters on a fire engine were attacked with stones and fireworks and two firefighters were injured. They were treated as outpatients in a clinic. The police launched an investigation. Volunteers from the German Life Saving Association (DLRG) were also shot at with a firework near a bridge over the River Main. There were no injuries. The Frankfurt fire department reported 99 deployments between midnight and 2.00 a.m. alone.

In Fulda, too, it was reported that groups of people had fired rockets at each other. As the evening progressed, more and more alcohol was consumed and people became more aggressive. In Darmstadt, the morning report on the incident was: "Nothing major yet".

In Wiesbaden, a passer-by had already been slightly injured by a firework on Saturday evening. The 37-year-old woman from the Rhein-Lahn district was walking across the station square when a firework was presumably thrown down from the roof of a shopping center. The woman sustained minor injuries to her foot but did not require medical treatment.

While setting off fireworks near the Hessian State Chancellery in Wiesbaden, two celebrating groups got into an argument, according to the police. A 23-year-old suffered a knife wound to the head and a 21-year-old companion also suffered a head injury from a blow with a bottle. Both men were taken to hospital. The police launched an investigation into dangerous bodily harm.

The East Hesse police headquarters in Fulda reported 70 incidents in connection with New Year's Eve up until early Monday morning. Several people were sent off for "alcohol-related aggression offenses". Two people were temporarily taken into custody. However, according to the East Hesse police headquarters, there were no serious crimes, partly due to the increased police presence. Several bushes, hedges and garbage cans caught fire during the fireworks, but no one was injured. During traffic checks on drivers on New Year's Eve, officers recorded a peak blood alcohol level of 2.56 per mille in the area of the East Hesse police headquarters.

In some city centers with historic buildings, fireworks were once again banned and citizens had to move to other areas. In Frankfurt, for example, there was also a ban within 200 meters of churches, hospitals, old people's homes, the zoo and half-timbered houses. The Federal Police had issued a weapons ban for several train stations at the turn of the year. In addition, the setting off of fireworks was prohibited on railroad premises.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de