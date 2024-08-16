- Police: more than 100 leads on missing 33-year-old

In the case of the 33-year-old woman missing in Upper Franconia, the police have already received over 100 tips. Although the public search for the woman continues to be active, investigators must consider that the woman may already be deceased, a spokesperson said.

Suspicion of Homicide

A 73-year-old man from the Forchheim district is suspected of having killed the woman. He is in custody. The 30-member special commission set up for the case is now being supported by specialists in operational case analysis from Munich. Investigators are also examining connections to an unsolved missing person case from 1994, in which the suspect was previously investigated.

In the coming weeks, numerous interviews will be conducted, and evidence secured will be examined with the involvement of the Bavarian State Criminal Office, it was reported.

Further Search Measures

Meanwhile, further search measures were carried out in the area of Eggolsheim (district of Forchheim). More than a hundred officers, a police helicopter, horses, and dogs were involved.

The 33-year-old has been missing since August 1st. According to information received by the police, she was last seen in Eggolsheim and was visiting the 73-year-old. When investigators checked this, they found "inconsistencies that have led to a strong suspicion of guilt," a police spokesperson said.

The suspect and the 33-year-old are said to have known each other for several weeks in the red-light milieu. Investigators are now hoping for further clues from this area.

