Berlin - Police: Man flees from checkpoint in stolen car

According to the police, a 24-year-old man fled from a checkpoint in Berlin-Westend in a stolen car. An officer was injured during the arrest, as the police announced on Monday. According to the statement, the man was ordered to stop by police officers on the corner of Reichsstraße on Monday night. The 24-year-old initially stopped, but then accelerated again and tried to flee with his 44-year-old passenger. After a short pursuit, police officers stopped the car on the corner of Spandauer Damm and Meiningenallee. During the arrest, a window of the car was reportedly broken and a police officer suffered a cut to his hand from the shattered glass.

According to investigations, the car had been reported stolen. The officers had also found packaged cocaine ready for sale in the car. The investigation is ongoing.

Source: www.stern.de