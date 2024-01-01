Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscriminalityArrestcarberlinpolice

Police: Man flees from checkpoint in stolen car

According to the police, a 24-year-old man fled from a checkpoint in Berlin-Westend in a stolen car. An officer was injured during the arrest, as the police announced on Monday. According to the statement, the man was ordered to stop by police officers on the corner of Reichsstraße on Monday...

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read
A police patrol car with flashing blue lights at a scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A police patrol car with flashing blue lights at a scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Berlin - Police: Man flees from checkpoint in stolen car

According to the police, a 24-year-old man fled from a checkpoint in Berlin-Westend in a stolen car. An officer was injured during the arrest, as the police announced on Monday. According to the statement, the man was ordered to stop by police officers on the corner of Reichsstraße on Monday night. The 24-year-old initially stopped, but then accelerated again and tried to flee with his 44-year-old passenger. After a short pursuit, police officers stopped the car on the corner of Spandauer Damm and Meiningenallee. During the arrest, a window of the car was reportedly broken and a police officer suffered a cut to his hand from the shattered glass.

According to investigations, the car had been reported stolen. The officers had also found packaged cocaine ready for sale in the car. The investigation is ongoing.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The central emergency room of a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Patient and relatives attack hospital staff

Three drunk men attacked and injured hospital staff in the emergency department of a hospital in Berlin-Lichtenberg on New Year's Eve. They also verbally threatened the staff, as the police reported on Monday. A 25-year-old patient and his two brothers, aged 16 and 20, had become aggressive...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public
A woman welcomes the New Year with a matching headdress with the inscription "Happy New Year" in....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

New Year's twins born in Chemnitz

Double baby happiness at the start of the new year in Chemnitz: Henry Aiden and Oskar Nolan are the first babies to be born in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Chemnitz Hospital in 2024. The twins are the first children of their happy parents, as the hospital announced. Henry...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public

Latest