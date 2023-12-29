Crime - Police: Man bites female officer

A 27-year-old man is said to have bitten the finger of a policewoman in Frankfurt. He behaved aggressively and resisted after being arrested at the police station on Wednesday, the police announced on Thursday. The man had previously allegedly hit and injured a 43-year-old man. When he was to be released and his handcuffs removed, he reportedly behaved aggressively again.

Several officers wrestled him to the ground before he bit the policewoman's finger. As she was wearing gloves, she was not seriously injured. According to the police, the 27-year-old had presumably consumed alcohol and drugs. He is now being prosecuted for assault and battery.

Police statement

Source: www.stern.de