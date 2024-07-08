Crime - Police looking for witnesses after knife attack by group

After a stabbing attack on a 28-year-old in Stuttgart, the police are looking for witnesses. They posted a corresponding appeal on the short messaging service X.

Additionally, the police have set up a tip portal, through which witnesses can submit information about potential suspects or suspicious observations. Photos and videos of the incident can also be sent through this channel.

A five-member group is suspected to have attacked a 29-year-old unexpectedly in the Stuttgart city center on Sunday night. One of his companions intervened, at which point someone from the group allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen. The 28-year-old was taken to a hospital. The perpetrators are believed to have fled in the direction of the Stadtgarten.

