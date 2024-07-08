Skip to content
Police looking for witnesses after knife attack by group

At the weekend, one group of people attacked another. The night ended in hospital for one of those involved. Witnesses should contact the police.

1 min read
Police had to be deployed in Stuttgart city center because of a bloody attack. (symbolic image)
After a stabbing attack on a 28-year-old in Stuttgart, the police are looking for witnesses. They posted a corresponding appeal on the short messaging service X.

Additionally, the police have set up a tip portal, through which witnesses can submit information about potential suspects or suspicious observations. Photos and videos of the incident can also be sent through this channel.

A five-member group is suspected to have attacked a 29-year-old unexpectedly in the Stuttgart city center on Sunday night. One of his companions intervened, at which point someone from the group allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen. The 28-year-old was taken to a hospital. The perpetrators are believed to have fled in the direction of the Stadtgarten.

Tip portal of the Baden-Württemberg Police

The stabbing incident occurred in the heart of Stuttgart's city center over the weekend. The police in Baden-Württemberg are actively investigating the crime, particularly focusing on a five-member group. Witnesses with information about the knife attack or any potential suspects are encouraged to use the tip portal provided by the Baden-Württemberg Police.

