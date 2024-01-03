Skip to content
Police looking for suspects after robbery in Upper Bavaria

Two men are being sought by the Traunstein public prosecutor's office and the Mühldorf am Inn criminal investigation department after a robbery in Upper Bavaria. According to a police statement on Wednesday, the robbery took place in July 2023, when two men attacked a 17-year-old girl in an...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
Investigations - Police looking for suspects after robbery in Upper Bavaria

Two men are being sought by the Traunstein public prosecutor's office and the Mühldorf am Inn criminal investigation department following a robbery in Upper Bavaria. According to a police statement on Wednesday, the robbery took place in July 2023, when two men attacked a 17-year-old girl in an apartment in Waldkraiburg (Mühldorf am Inn district). Using physical violence, the perpetrators demanded money and then fled undetected with the stolen jewelry. The case is being investigated on suspicion of robbery and dangerous bodily harm. A suspicious 23-year-old man has been identified - an arrest warrant has been issued for him. He has not yet been arrested. The second man has not yet been identified.

