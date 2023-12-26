USA - Police investigate threats against judge after Trump ruling

Police in the USA are investigating threats against the judges responsible following an explosive verdict against former US President Donald Trump in the state of Colorado.

"The FBI is aware of the situation and is working with local law enforcement," the broadcaster CNN quoted a statement from the FBI. A spokesperson for the Denver police told the Axios portal that they were investigating incidents directed against the judges of the Colorado Supreme Court. The police are making "additional patrols around the judges' residences".

Last week, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump was ineligible for the presidency due to his role in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. His name should therefore not appear on ballot papers in the state. The last word has not yet been spoken. The case is likely to end up before the Supreme Court in Washington. For Trump and his supporters, however, the decision was a major defeat.

Trump is fighting on several legal fronts

Trump wants to return to the White House for the Republicans after the 2024 presidential election. However, the 77-year-old has to fight on various legal fronts. Among other things, he is likely to face four criminal trials in the election year, for example for his attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election. He lost to Democrat Joe Biden at the time, but still refuses to acknowledge the defeat and continues to spread the lie of electoral fraud.

The Republican used the Christmas period to post a series of hateful messages on the Truth Social platform, which he co-founded. He railed against Biden's government and the judiciary and wrote about "criminals" in his own country who wanted to destroy the USA with open borders, inflation, a lack of energy independence and the "electric car craze". "May they rot in hell. Once again: Merry Christmas!" he added in capital letters.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de