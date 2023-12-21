Police investigate mother of two-year-old

Following the discovery of the body of a two-year-old child, the police are investigating the child's mother. It is suspected that she violated her duty of supervision, they say. The police have ruled out any outside involvement in the death.

Following the death of a two-year-old girl in Bingen, Swabia, the child's mother is being investigated. The 24-year-old woman is being investigated for involuntary manslaughter, said public prosecutor Ronny Stengel. It is suspected that she violated her duty of supervision.

The public prosecutor emphasized that the investigation into the case had not yet been concluded. There is currently no suspicion against the father. The investigators are therefore assuming that the father was not present at the time in question.

Meanwhile, the parents say they cannot imagine how the accident happened. "She had her nursery on the second floor," the father told the Bild newspaper. "We can't explain how she came down the stairs all by herself." The family left the house - the pain was too great. Instead, they stayed with friends. "We are completely devastated and have been telling the police everything for hours: that we didn't see Melissa disappear, that we desperately searched for her but couldn't find her," said the father. "The pain is unbearable, we miss our sweetheart so much."

According to the police on Monday, the two-year-old had probably left her parents' house late Sunday afternoon between 4 and 5 pm. According to investigators on Thursday, the girl was wearing full everyday clothes and sneakers and not just pajamas, as the family had initially stated. The two-year-old was rescued dead from the Lauchert by divers on Tuesday. The family's home is located in the immediate vicinity of the river.

An autopsy has now revealed that the girl drowned. According to the public prosecutor's office in Hechingen and the Ravensburg police headquarters, there are no indications so far of any violence or outside involvement in the child's death. "Whether and to what extent a breach of the duty of supervision was (partly) responsible for the girl's death is (...) the subject of the ongoing investigation," they said.

