- Police intervention prompted by discovered folded knife report

In the quaint Bavarian town of Pfarrkirchen, located in the Rottal-Inn district, a folded pocket knife sparked a notable law enforcement response. Per reports from authorities, a bystander flagged them down about a person wielding a folded knife in proximity to the train station. Right away, a multitude of law enforcement vehicles were dispatched to pinpoint the 35 to 40-year-old individual, but initially, their search efforts hit a roadblock.

As per the investigators, the suspect disappeared without a trace. "At the moment, there haven't been any recorded instances of threats towards pedestrians or onlookers," they stressed.

Following the recent knife-related incident in Solingen that led to three fatal casualties, Germany has been embroiled in a heated discussion over strengthening weapon regulations, particularly those pertaining to knives.

