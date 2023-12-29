New Year's Eve - Police in MV increase their presence at the turn of the year

The police in Rostock and Neubrandenburg are once again preparing for New Year's Eve this year with special deployment plans. A spokeswoman for the Neubrandenburg police announced on Thursday that the police presence would be increased in places where more criminal acts and an increased number of people were expected. On average, however, not much more crime and emergency calls are expected than in previous years.

However, the state police are again expecting fires, damage to property and bodily injuries caused by the improper use of pyrotechnics this year. The federal police have already seized kilos of illegal pyrotechnics during checks at the German-Polish border over the Christmas holidays. Authorities and local authorities appealed to the population of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern to exercise caution when setting off New Year's Eve fireworks and to comply with the applicable regulations. Setting off fireworks illegally imported from abroad or even home-made fireworks is considered a criminal offense.

There are nationwide regulations as to where rockets may be fired and flares lit and where they may not. For example, pyrotechnic objects may not be set off near churches, hospitals or retirement and nursing homes. The firing of rockets is also prohibited within a radius of 150 meters of objects at risk of fire, such as thatched houses, timber yards and petrol stations.

According to the police, the turn of the year 2022/2023 in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern passed off without any major disturbances thanks to the increased police presence. The overall atmosphere was peaceful - including towards the emergency services.

Last year, around 300 emergency calls were reportedly registered at the control center in Rostock and around 200 at the control center in Neubrandenburg. There were around 40 injuries due to accidents and massive damage to property caused by the improper use of fireworks. With the start of the sale of fireworks, the police refer to tips on handling pyrotechnics, which they have compiled on a Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PolizeiMV.

