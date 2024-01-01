Turn of the year - Police in Middle Franconia: fewer operations on New Year's Eve

The police in Middle Franconia registered fewer call-outs on New Year's Eve than in the previous year. Police officers were called out to around 480 incidents, which was around 100 fewer than a year ago. In Nuremberg, the police were mainly called out to Jakobsplatz, as the police announced on Monday. Around midnight, numerous people had gathered there, some of whom had deliberately aimed fireworks in the direction of surrounding buildings and other groups of people. The police intervened. Overall, however, the police headquarters in Middle Franconia drew a positive balance of New Year's Eve, it continued.

Source: www.stern.de