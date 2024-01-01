Fribourg - Police in Freiburg attacked with fireworks

According to police reports, a group of around 80 people attacked several police patrols in Freiburg with fireworks. A police spokesperson said on New Year's morning that one officer was slightly injured and suffered blast trauma. The personal details of several suspected participants were established. One person was arrested.

The emergency services were called to the Stühlinger district of Freiburg early on Monday morning with reports of street barricades. On the scene, they found a car trailer parked across the road. Immediately after arriving, the patrols were attacked. The police said that the crowd was eventually pushed back by reinforcements.

Police statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de