Police in action with battering ram in Schwerin

During the police operation in Schwerin due to the deportation of two Iraqis, officers advanced on the church building with a battering ram and a chainsaw. There were indications that the Iraqis had entrenched themselves, reported a dpa reporter on site on Wednesday. At the same time, a...

A police car in front of a house. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Emergency - Police in action with battering ram in Schwerin

During the police operation in Schwerin due to the deportation of two Iraqis, officers advanced on the church building with a battering ram and a chainsaw. There were indications that the Iraqis had entrenched themselves, reported a dpa reporter on site on Wednesday. At the same time, a negotiating team was deployed to conduct talks.

The operation is taking place in a small street on the edge of a prefabricated housing estate. The deportation could not be carried out as planned, the police explained. According to the information provided, an 18-year-old and a 22-year-old Iraqi were to be deported. A female person tried to prevent this.

Police press release Police follow-up press release

