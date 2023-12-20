Emergency - Police in action with battering ram in Schwerin
During the police operation in Schwerin due to the deportation of two Iraqis, officers advanced on the church building with a battering ram and a chainsaw. There were indications that the Iraqis had entrenched themselves, reported a dpa reporter on site on Wednesday. At the same time, a negotiating team was deployed to conduct talks.
The operation is taking place in a small street on the edge of a prefabricated housing estate. The deportation could not be carried out as planned, the police explained. According to the information provided, an 18-year-old and a 22-year-old Iraqi were to be deported. A female person tried to prevent this.
Police press release Police follow-up press release
Source: www.stern.de