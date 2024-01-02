Berlin - Police got moldy bread rolls - authority examines consequences

The police in Berlin are examining the legal consequences following the delivery of spoiled bread rolls to emergency services on New Year's Eve. Some of the bread rolls distributed on December 31st had moldy toppings, as the police announced on Tuesday.

The packed lunch for the police forces had been prepared by a Berlin catering company in its kitchen and delivered in refrigerated vehicles on New Year's Eve between 10 am and 12 noon. According to the Berlin authorities, the food was stored in cold storage cells at the police station.

The police had asked the company for a statement on the same day, but this had not yet been received. Legal consequences would then be examined.

The authority has not yet been able to say how many police officers received spoiled bread rolls. At the turn of the year, a large police force of more than 3,000 officers was deployed in the capital.

Officers who did not receive a packed lunch or were unable to eat it due to the mold are to receive an expense allowance, the police announced. Nothing has been reported about possible illnesses among the officers.

